Sources: Officers looking for suspect wanted in assault and kidnapping

By Jennifer Borrasso

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sources tell KDKA-TV police are looking for a suspect wanted in an assault and kidnapping.

SWAT officers responded to Bausman Street on Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m. in the city's Beltzhoover neighborhood looking for the suspect. Police say the suspect may have run into the woods.

Sources say a car with at least two people inside left the Rite Aid on Saw Mill Run Boulevard, the suspects inside the car got out of the vehicle, beat up a man talking to a panhandler, threw him in a car and drove away.

Sources say the victim got away and returned to Rite Aid. He was taken to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.   

First published on May 23, 2023 / 10:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

