Woman struck by car while crossing the street near St. Margaret's Hospital

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

ASPINWALL, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman is severely injured after being struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street near St. Margaret's Hospital in Aspinwall on Wednesday morning, Allegheny County police said.

Police were called around 7 a.m. to the intersection of Freeport and Delafield Roads where an older woman suffered critical injuries after being hit by the vehicle.

The woman was trying to cross Delafield Road, headed towards St. Margaret Drive, when a car trying to make a left turn hit her, investigators said.

The person driving the car stayed at the scene. Police said that person is cooperating with the investigation.

The woman was taken to the hospital and at last report was in critical condition.

Allegheny County police are investigating. They are asking anyone who saw the accident to call them on their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

