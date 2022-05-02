Aspinwall and Sharpsburg's fire departments announce merger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Aspinwall and Sharpsburg fire departments have agreed to merge into one emergency services organization.

In a news release, the chiefs of both departments said the mutual decision comes after a year of discussions and evaluations.

They began responding to calls as one department on Sunday; however, the full organizational merger won't be complete until Jan. 1, 2023.

The main goals of the merger include the consolidation and strengthening of emergency services in both boroughs, the streamlining of their apparatus fleet and equipment, and a reduction in costs for the boroughs, the chiefs said.

The departments will now combine members, apparatus and equipment.

The station number will be Allegheny County Station 102, with Sharpsburg being Station 102-1 and Aspinwall being Station 102-2.