Immersive theater and dance production thrills audiences at Point Park's Playhouse

A unique, immersive theater and dance production at Point Park University combines STEM and art, focusing on the elements of fire, air, water and earth, and it's probably unlike any performance you've ever attended.

"Ascend" is a family-friendly production choreographed and directed by Keisha Lalama, managing and artistic director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park. She says she wanted the show to feel youthful, which is why her sons, who are in their 20s, helped write it.

In the theater space at the Pittsburgh Playhouse in Downtown Pittsburgh, the dancers perform around and among the audience, who is in the center.

"It's immersive but not invasive. I'm one of those people who doesn't want someone in my face. This is one of those experiences where you can participate or kind of sit back and observe," Lalama said.

The show has a corresponding educational component that many schools and youth community groups participated in before attending the show, including science experiments involving the different elements.

A field trip of high school students from Upper Saint Clair were inspired to move and dance with the performers.

"I'm still riding the high from it. That was awesome," junior Logan Campbell said.

"I'm a dancer, and it connected a lot of stuff for me. I loved it," said freshman Adriana Daniele.

"That was one of the coolest shows I've ever been to. I'm a theater nerd, and getting to do an interactive show was amazing," sophomore Cameron Calabrese said.

"Ascend" is family friendly and there is seating available for those who need it. The show is open to the public and runs through May 16.

And for more things to do with kids and families, check out kidsburgh.org.

