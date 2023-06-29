Arson suspect wanted since 2021 arrested on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arson suspect who has been on the run for the past two years has been taken into custody, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said.

Stephen Crow was charged in July 2021 after a dumpster fire on Seventh Street off of Penn Avenue in August 2020.

The sheriff's office said the dumpster, which was up against a building, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to put out the flames before the fire spread.

The sheriff's office said Crow posted bond after he was arrested but then failed to appear for a formal arraignment the next month.

Detectives with the sheriff's office learned this week that Crow was on the North Side. On Thursday morning, they found him on James Street and took him into custody. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail without incident.