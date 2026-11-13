2 students, 2 people living outside U.S. arrested in Freedom Area High School bomb threats

Two students and two people living outside of the U.S. have been arrested in connection with the bomb threats that have plagued Freedom Area High School, police announced on Friday.

Since Aug. 31, Freedom Area High School has received eight bomb threats, with the most recent one happening on Nov. 3, the New Sewickley Township Police Department said.

Local police and the FBI carried out a search warrant at a home in Freedom Borough on Friday morning and seized electronic devices connected to the bomb threats.

Police said the investigation showed all the threats originated outside of the United States, leading to the arrests of an adult and a juvenile.

Two Freedom Area School District students have also been charged by New Sewickley police. Because both are juveniles, police declined to provide any more information about them. Information also wasn't available about the two arrested outside the U.S.

Police said each of the threats was taken seriously and was evaluated by law enforcement to determine its credibility.

"As the specifics of each threat vary slightly, actions taken by the school district and law enforcement also vary based upon the credibility of the threat and the specific information included in each threat," police said in a press release. "We have and will continue to take appropriate actions to ensure the continuation of a safe learning environment in the Freedom Area School District."

Police said the investigation highlights the success of multiple agencies on the local, state, federal and international level working together.