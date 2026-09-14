Parents "upset, furious, worried" after fourth bomb threat prompts evacuation of Freedom Area schools

The FBI is investigating after the Freedom Area School District received its fourth bomb threat on Monday since school started last month.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible said the New Sewickley Township Police Department is working with the FBI to track down whoever is behind these email threats.

Mom Kassidy Fisher, whose son is in second grade, says she's "upset, furious, worried for my child."

Monday marked the fourth email bomb threat at Freedom Area schools. According to the district, this time, it went to all schools. Students, teachers and staff were forced to evacuate to satellite locations. Parents were told not to come, but some came anyway.

"I got a text message stating that they were evacuating to a satellite location, not where he was evacuated to," Fisher said.

After a thorough search of all buildings with police and K-9 units, officials say buildings were cleared of any real threat.

Parents had the option to pick up their kids. After four incidents, some say something needs to change.

"The poor kids, they can't get a full day of school in," said Brittany Foeks. "They are always worried that something is going to happen. I just think the school needs to go to remote learning until they figure out who is actually doing this because this is too much."

"Maybe we need to go to remote learning until this is all done, until they find who is sending the bomb threats," Fisher said. "Maybe it's just a joke to them, but it's not a joke to me. What is he learning? He's not learning if he's getting evacuated 24/7."

One mom called it "highly frustrating" and said she was losing money every time she had to leave work to pick up her child.

Bible said whoever is making these email bomb threats will be charged with making terroristic threats once they're caught. KDKA reached out to New Sewickley Township police and the superintendent about who received the latest threat.