Police: 2 arrested after 5-year-old boy and 18 animals found living in poor conditions

2 arrested after 5-year-old boy and at least 20 animals found living in poor conditions

HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people are in custody after officials say they found a child and around 20 animals living in poor conditions in Beaver County.

Amber Flees was on her way to the gym when she noticed a scene outside a home on Woodland Road in Harmony Township.

"I saw a cop car there. I didn't think too much of it," Flees said. "Then I came back about two hours later and I saw a couple of ambulances."

She said she was a little concerned but didn't want to pry.

"I just went by them, about my business," Flees said.

According to court documents, Harmony Township police arrested 27-year-old Emily Parrish and her mom, 51-year-old Victoria Parrish, on charges including one count of endangering the welfare of a child and 20 counts of animal cruelty.

Beaver County Humane Officer Samantha Scobie said so far officials removed five dogs and at least 13 cats from the home. Inside, they found deplorable conditions that five people, including a 5-year-old boy, were living in.

"The entire second floor of the home was covered in probably a foot to 2 feet of mixture between trash and feces," Scobie said. "The feces were white and powdery. And for it to be that easy to be biodegradable like that, it had to have been trapped off for at least three years."

It was so bad that she went home with a bloody nose from the stench.

"I was having a hard time breathing in there. I can't imagine everyone else that's living in that day and night," Scobie said.

Scobie said the Pennsylvania Department of Aging responded along with Child Protective Services. The child is now with his father, and all are out of the house after police deemed it uninhabitable.

"I don't understand how anyone could make someone live in that, especially a child so young," Scobie said.

Flees was surprised to learn what was happening inside the home.

"It's disturbing," Flees said.

However, she is happy to know the animals and child are now safe.

"We hope for the best," Flees said.

Both Emily Parrish and Victoria Parrish remain in the county jail after not posting bail.