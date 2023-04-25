Arrest warrant issued after $9,500 stolen from Westmoreland County casino

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A warrant is out for the arrest of a person who police said stole $9,500 from the casino in Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to the casino on Route 30 shortly before 6 a.m. on April 17 for a report of theft.

The victim told police he put the money on the machine counter and walked away. When he came back, he said the money was gone.

Troopers said video surveillance showed the suspect take the money and leave. Casino security was able to identify the suspect.

Police didn't release the suspect's name but said an arrest warrant has been issued.