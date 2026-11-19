Pittsburgh Public Safety announced an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place in Homewood early in October.

According to public safety, back on October 10, around 1 a.m., police were called to the 7200 block of Frankstown Avenue after a ShotSpotter alert that recorded six shots.

Once they arrived on the scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Paris Moore.

On Thursday morning, public safety said that the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension unit, with help from the U.S. Marshals, arrested 51-year-old Jerry Donaldson in connection with the shooting.

He is now being charged with criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms violations.

After being taken into custody, he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.