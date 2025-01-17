Police make arrest in killing of man whose body was found in a wooded area in Shaler

SHALER (KDKA) - U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a Hill District man whose body was dumped over a hillside in Shaler last month.

According to police, surveillance video and witnesses led investigators straight to Eugene Jones.

He is being charged for shooting Andre Wallace in the head on Christmas near the 2400 block of Chauncey Drive in the city's Hill District neighborhood.

Investigators concluded through viewing surveillance video that Wallace was shot as he sat in the passenger seat of a van while attempting to purchase drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver panicked and later dumped Wallace's body over a hillside on Hahn Road in Shaler the day after Christmas.

That's where his body was found by a woman walking in the area.

A debit card in Wallace's coat pocket led police to several witnesses, including the driver, who police said wasn't involved in the shooting.

The driver gave police Wallace's cell phone, which turned up the number that they said eventually led them to Jones.

Jones is now facing charges of homicide and attempted homicide in connection to the driver of the van.