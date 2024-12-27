Body found in woods in Shaler prompts homicide investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in the woods in Shaler on Thursday.

In an update on Friday, the Allegheny County Police Department said the medical examiner determined that the man found dead in a wooded area on Hahn Road had a gunshot wound to the head, leading to officers starting a homicide investigation.

County police said law enforcement was called to the scene on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a body. Authorities said an investigation found the victim, an adult man, was wearing multiple layers of clothing and a mask.

Authorities said on Thursday that there were no obvious signs of foul play, but the medical examiner's report changed the circumstances of the death.

The victim has not been identified. Law enforcement did not release any more information on Friday.

Anyone with information on the death can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. County police said callers can remain anonymous.