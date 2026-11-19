A man accused of threatening to kill police officers on Wednesday night is now in custody after he allegedly walked into a police station on Thursday carrying a gun.

This all happened at the Arnold Police Department, and when officers attempted to arrest him, police said he reached for the weapon.

Thankfully, an off-duty detective was able to subdue the man and stop the confrontation.

The police chief told KDKA-TV that the suspect resisted arrest, reached for the gun in his holster, and then the off-duty Westmoreland County detective intervened and ultimately subdued him.

The story began on Wednesday night at a home on Richmond Street.

Officers were called to the home to arrest Justin Moore's wife on an outstanding warrant, but he refused to let officers inside the home.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, he warned officers that "this is the Alamo" and "I will protect my home."

The officers who responded to the scene observed what appeared to be a pistol beside him and eventually withdrew.

Then, on Thursday morning, Moore showed up to the police station openly carrying the gun. When officers attempted to take him into custody for the events of the prior evening, he resisted and reached for the weapon.

"The officer tried to make a felony arrest and place him into handcuffs, during which time a struggle ensued, the male ended up pulling his side holster out during his open carry, a struggle ensued, he ended up making several statements to the officer about wanting to kill him," said Chief Rob Haus of the Arnold Police Department.

During the struggle, an officer was injured and was taken to the hospital. Chief Haus said that the officer is doing "fine."

Moore was ultimately taken into custody and arraigned.