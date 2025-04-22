Arnold grandma charged after police seize $13,000 worth of drugs from her house

A grandma, her 15-year-old grandson and the boy's mother are facing charges after law enforcement raided a home in Arnold last week and allegedly seized $13,000 worth of crack cocaine.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said multiple agencies carried out a search warrant at a home on Kenneth Avenue in Arnold on April 18. Law enforcement officers said they found Desdrene Smith with her two grandchildren, ages 4 and 15, inside.

Police said they found "a large quantity" of crack cocaine inside the sleeve of a sweatshirt in the 15-year-old's bedroom. Officers said they also found fentanyl that was within reach of the 4-year-old, who lived at the home.

In all, the district attorney's office said the search warrant turned up 129 grams of crack cocaine, less than half an ounce of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement estimates the crack cocaine has a street value of nearly $13,000, the DA's office said.

Smith was charged with possession with intent to deliver, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance. The 15-year-old was charged as a juvenile and was taken to a juvenile detention center.

A warrant is out for the arrest of the teen's mother, Brittany Shelton. She's also facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance.

New Kensington police, the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and agents with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General were involved in the investigation.