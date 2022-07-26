Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 15 pounds of marijuana found in Arnold home during raid

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after police allegedly found about 15 pounds of marijuana and guns during a raid in Arnold.

Police said when multiple agencies carried out a search warrant at a home on Fourth Avenue on July 22, officers found multiple people and a baby inside the home, including Malique and Tresean Black. 

According to court paperwork, the search warrant uncovered several drugs, including three plastic garbage bags filled with marijuana, a few grams of heroin and crack cocaine. 

Police said they also found multiple guns, ammunition and several thousand dollars in cash. 

Both are facing a long list of drug and gun charges. 

First published on July 26, 2022 / 4:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.