Police: 15 pounds of marijuana found in Arnold home during raid
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people are facing charges after police allegedly found about 15 pounds of marijuana and guns during a raid in Arnold.
Police said when multiple agencies carried out a search warrant at a home on Fourth Avenue on July 22, officers found multiple people and a baby inside the home, including Malique and Tresean Black.
According to court paperwork, the search warrant uncovered several drugs, including three plastic garbage bags filled with marijuana, a few grams of heroin and crack cocaine.
Police said they also found multiple guns, ammunition and several thousand dollars in cash.
Both are facing a long list of drug and gun charges.
