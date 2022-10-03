Arnold convenience store robbed at gunpoint

ARNOLD (KDKA) -- A mini-mart in Westmoreland County was robbed at gunpoint late on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at the All-Seasons Mini Mart along Drey Street in Arnold.

In a surveillance video provided to KDKA, footage shows an individual in a black winter coat with their hood up and with their face covered.

Provided

One of the store's owners tells KDKA that the suspect came in and out of the store three times over a span of around 20 minutes, buying different items each time.

But it was the final time they came back that they went around the counter, confronting a clerk, and pulling what appears to be a gun on her.

In the video, the individual is seen taking an apparent amount of cash before taking off.

The owner tells KDKA that the person may have been in the store before.

"My other business partner says this same person, dressed the same way, has been in several other times. But i guess he waited for maybe a female because he figured they would be an easier target," said Glenn Marsh.

The owner of the store tells KDKA that the clerk who was targeted in the video was not hurt during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Arnold Police Department.