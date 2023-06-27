Armstrong County woman has no plans to retire after winning $1,000 a week from scratch-off

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- An Armstrong County woman collected a commemorative check after she won $1,000 a week for life.

Fifty-year-old Tricia St. John got to pick between an annuity option of $1,000 a week for life or $1.04 million, and the Pennsylvania Lottery said she chose the annuity option.

St. John said she was running errands when she picked up The Game of Life scratch-off at the Giant Eagle on Towne Center Drive in Leechburg.

She works as a bartender and said she has no plans to retire. She said that she and her husband will continue their hobby of vintage dirt track car racing. She'll also take her daughter to Disneyworld.

The Gant Eagle gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.