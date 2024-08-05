Armstrong County man arrested after allegedly setting off explosive at Buttermilk Falls

KITTANNING, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Kittanning man is behind bars after allegedly setting off an explosive device at Buttermilk Falls in Armstrong County.

On. Aug. 1, Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to the area near Buttermilk Farms for reports of an explosion.

Witnesses reported seeing a man acting suspiciously while removing items from his backpack. Another victim reported seeing the suspect taping an unidentified object in the swimming hole of the establishment.

The suspect then disappeared. A 'loud boom' and bright flash were subsequently heard and seen by witnesses, according to the criminal complaint.

An arriving trooper found a 'metal pipe' device and examined pictures taken by witnesses that matched the description of the suspect. Once found by state police, the suspect identified himself as Justin Fields, and would not provide a birth date, the complaint added. The man later admitted to being Zane Clever but denied ever setting off any explosive devices.

Troopers searched Clever and found methamphetamine and other drug-related paraphernalia on his person. It was discovered that Clever also had a separate, active arrest warrant, and he was taken to the Armstrong County Jail.

The explosive device was deemed safe at the scene by officials and was taken to be examined as evidence.

On Aug. 2, troopers arrived at Clever's residence, where they found 'explosive device components' in the basement of the home, per the criminal complaint. All other materials were taken to be examined as evidence.

Clever now faces several charges, including unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction and recklessly endangering another person.

A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 14.