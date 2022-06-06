Armstrong Co. woman dies after crashing into tree while fleeing Pa. State Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 21-year-old woman from Armstrong County died on Sunday after being involved in a crash while trying to flee Pennsylvania State Police.

According to State Police, Madison Sapinsky, of Apollo, was driving along State Route 2005 when a Trooper attempted to pull her over in Plumcreek Township.

Police say Sapinsky refused to stop and was driving at 'a high rate of speed' when her vehicle left the roadway while attempting to make a turn, then crashing into a tree.

Sapinsky's vehicle caught fire and officers pulled her from the vehicle, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.