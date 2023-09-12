Man with knife robs market in Hookstown Borough

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man robbed the Johnstown Market in Hookstown Borough on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the man walked into the store on Pine Street with a knife at around 9:30 p.m. and demanded money. He got away with approximately $1,500 and a shotgun from under the cash register, police said.

The man was wearing a black mask and black clothing and was carrying a green book bag.

Anyone with information can call 724-773-7400.