Watch CBS News
Local News

Man with knife robs market in Hookstown Borough

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: September 12, 2023
KDKA News Update PM: September 12, 2023 02:54

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man robbed the Johnstown Market in Hookstown Borough on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the man walked into the store on Pine Street with a knife at around 9:30 p.m. and demanded money. He got away with approximately $1,500 and a shotgun from under the cash register, police said.

The man was wearing a black mask and black clothing and was carrying a green book bag.

Anyone with information can call 724-773-7400.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 7:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.