Man with knife robs market in Hookstown Borough
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man robbed the Johnstown Market in Hookstown Borough on Monday, police said.
According to officials, the man walked into the store on Pine Street with a knife at around 9:30 p.m. and demanded money. He got away with approximately $1,500 and a shotgun from under the cash register, police said.
The man was wearing a black mask and black clothing and was carrying a green book bag.
Anyone with information can call 724-773-7400.
