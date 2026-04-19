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More than a dozen people displaced after fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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More than 10 people were displaced as a result of an early morning fire in Pittsburgh. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, they were called to a 3-alarm fire in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue. 

arlingtonavefire.png
A picture of the fire on Arlington Avenue Pittsburgh Public Safety/X

Two homes caught fire, and the main house that caught fire was condemned and unoccupied. Meanwhile, a total of 13 people were displaced from the other home. 

Public safety said there were no injuries. 

Fire inspectors are on the scene and investigating the cause of the fire. 

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