More than a dozen people displaced after fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood
More than 10 people were displaced as a result of an early morning fire in Pittsburgh.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, they were called to a 3-alarm fire in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue.
Two homes caught fire, and the main house that caught fire was condemned and unoccupied. Meanwhile, a total of 13 people were displaced from the other home.
Public safety said there were no injuries.
Fire inspectors are on the scene and investigating the cause of the fire.