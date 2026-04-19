More than a dozen people displaced after fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

More than 10 people were displaced as a result of an early morning fire in Pittsburgh.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, they were called to a 3-alarm fire in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue.

A picture of the fire on Arlington Avenue Pittsburgh Public Safety/X

Two homes caught fire, and the main house that caught fire was condemned and unoccupied. Meanwhile, a total of 13 people were displaced from the other home.

Public safety said there were no injuries.

Fire inspectors are on the scene and investigating the cause of the fire.