Arizona Cardinals fire former offensive line coach Sean Kugler after reported incident in Mexico City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Sean Kugler was fired by the Arizona Cardinals Monday morning after a reported incident in Mexico City, according to ESPN.

He's been the offensive line coach since 2019 and became the run game coordinator in 2021.

Sources told ESPN Kugler groped a woman in Mexico City over the weekend. The Cardinals took on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL's first game in Mexico City since 2019, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kugler was in Pittsburgh for a couple of stints. He was signed by the Steelers in 1989 as an undrafted free agent. In 2010, Kugler was named the offensive line coach and stayed until 2012, when he became the head coach of UTEP.