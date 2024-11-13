Pedestrian killed in crash in Forest Hills

FOREST HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Forest Hills on Tuesday night.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, they were called to the scene of a crash in the 2200 block of Ardmore Boulevard.

Once they arrived on the scene they found a man who had been hit by the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with the police.

The Allegheny County Police Department's homicide unit as well as the collision reconstruction unit are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.