Eight people have been displaced following a massive fire that scorched an apartment building in Union Township, Lawrence County, on Tuesday morning.

You might've seen Floyd Jackson before, as an extra in "Mayor of Kingstown."

He works three jobs; however, he stepped off the set and into the role of savior early Tuesday morning, and he's facing the challenge of having no place to live.

"It was scary when I saw the fire. I thought the roof was going to come off at first," said Jackson. He was the first to call 911 after the man in the next-door unit yelled for help.

"Police got there quick. I was telling them all of the apartments were filled up, and there was an older guy living beside me that needed help first to get out of there," said Jackson.

All eight tenants got out of the building, but one was hospitalized for breathing in smoke and is expected to survive.

The flames tore through the apartment building and the office for Parkstown Lounge and Restaurant.

Over 20 fire crews were on scene after police arrived around 1:30 a.m.

"Everybody in the whole tri-state area here," said Tony Muchicko, the manager of Parkstown Lounge and Restaurant. He said first responders "did a tremendous job of getting everybody out, putting the fire out quickly."

Union Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Patrick Donofrio said they got the fire under control with the help of tanker shuttles.

"It could've been very dangerous, thank God for our [police department]. They got here very quickly and started evacuating the residents, getting them woken up and getting them out," Donofrio said. "We had an issue with water first, with our hydrants here being low pressure."

Donofrio said flames tore through the building's roof. The estimated damage is $150,000 to $200,000.

Richard Bardash said he and his wife have owned Parkstown for 42 years.

"I thought, 'Oh my God, not again.' Our bowling alley burned down 17 years ago," Bardash said. "I feel bad for the eight tenants that lived here. All super nice people."

"You know, it's sad that it had to happen at this time of the year. We were like a couple days away from Thanksgiving," said Jackson.

Days away from Thanksgiving, Jackson is finding gratitude.

"God does answer your prayers, and he watches over his, and I think his angels were with us tonight," Jackson said.

The Red Cross is now helping displaced residents, while the state fire marshal's office investigates the cause of the fire.