Another water main breaks on Second Avenue in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - Crews were called to another water main break in Elizabeth borough.

The water main break happened on Second Avenue Sunday morning, the same street where a main broke and then burst again Friday.

Photos from the scene show a large hole in the road and water going into some buildings.

RIGHT NOW: There is a water main break in the 200 block of North Second Avenue in Elizabeth Borough. PA American Water is on scene. Keep an eye out for this road closure. pic.twitter.com/wDvrGpwy07 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) May 8, 2022

Penn American Water crews were on scene working on the break.

On Friday, a 70-year-old, 12-inch water main broke and caused flooding for several customers. Crews were able to repair it, but it burst in the same place later in the afternoon.

It's unclear if Sunday's break happened in the same place as Friday's.