Annual Shadyside Sidewalk Sale takes place this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The annual Sidewalk Sale is wrapping up this weekend in Shadyside.
It's taking place today and tomorrow through 5 PM.
Local and international vendors are on hand, selling all kinds of cool stuff.
Walnut Street is blocked off for the event, but there is free two-hour street parking in the permit parking zones near that area.
