Watch CBS News
Local News

Annual Shadyside Sidewalk Sale takes place this weekend

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Shadyside Sidewalk Sale happening this weekend
Shadyside Sidewalk Sale happening this weekend 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The annual Sidewalk Sale is wrapping up this weekend in Shadyside.

It's taking place today and tomorrow through 5 PM.

Local and international vendors are on hand, selling all kinds of cool stuff.

Walnut Street is blocked off for the event, but there is free two-hour street parking in the permit parking zones near that area.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 4:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.