Anker recalls more than 1.1 million power banks after some users report fires

Anker Innovations is recalling 1.15 million portable chargers after some consumers reported fires and explosions.

According to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the lithium-ion battery inside certain "PowerCore 10000" made by Anker, a China-based electronics maker, can overheat. That can lead to the "melting of plastic components, smoke and fire hazards," Anker said in an announcement.

The company added that it was conducting the recall "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our customers."

According to the CPSC, China-based Anker has received 19 reports of fires and explosions involving the chargers. That includes two minor burn injuries and 11 reports of property damage amounting to over $60,700.

The recalled "PowerCore 10000" power banks have a model number of A1263. They were sold online at Anker's website — as well as Amazon, eBay and Newegg — between June 2016 and December 2022 for about $27 across the U.S., according to the recall notice. Consumers can check their serial number at Anker's site to determine whether their power bank is included in the recall.

Anker Innovations is recalling more than 1.1 million "PowerCore 10000" portable chargers in the U.S. after some consumers reported fires and explosions. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers who bought the chargers are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Anker for a free replacement. Affected customers can also visit Anker's website for more information and register for the recall.

To receive a replacement, consumers will need to submit a photo of their recalled power bank that shows its model number, serial number, their name, date and the word "recalled" written on the product.

Both the CPSC and Anker note that these power banks should not be thrown directly in the trash or general recycling streams. Due to fire risks, recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, so it's important to check local guidance.

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in a range of products, including electronics, appliances, cordless tools and electric bikes, and their usage has been linked to numerous incidents of overheating and fires.

Consumers should stop using products with lithium-ion batteries if they detect an odor, change in color, excessive heat, change in shape, leaking or odd noises, according to the National Fire Protection Association.