Watch CBS News
Sports

Andy Toole, RMU agree to terms on multi-year contract extension, report says

By Bob Pompeani,
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 2, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: April 2, 2025 12:25

Robert Morris University and basketball head coach Andy Toole have come to terms on a new multi-year contract extension. 

Andy Toole and Robert Morris had a banner season this past year and the new contract extension comes on the heels of the Colonials winning the Horizon League and making it to the NCAA Tournament

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, citing sources, said the new contract for Toole is for multiple years. No other terms of the deal were announced. 

The Colonials won 26 games this past season, winning the Horizon League regular season title and the conference tournament as well, punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade. 

In their First Round game of the NCAA Tournament, No. 15 seed Robert Morris came up short but gave No. 2 seed Alabama all they could handle, losing the game 90-81. 

With a new contract signed, Toole now will have to retool after losing his entire starting lineup to the transfer portal. 

Bob Pompeani
Bob Pompeani

A sports anchor for KDKA News at 6 and KDKA News at 11, Bob Pompeani began his career at KDKA in 1982. In 2015, Bob was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.