Andy Toole, RMU agree to terms on multi-year contract extension, report says

Robert Morris University and basketball head coach Andy Toole have come to terms on a new multi-year contract extension.

Andy Toole and Robert Morris had a banner season this past year and the new contract extension comes on the heels of the Colonials winning the Horizon League and making it to the NCAA Tournament.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, citing sources, said the new contract for Toole is for multiple years. No other terms of the deal were announced.

Sources: Robert Morris’ Andy Toole has received a multi-year contract extension.



Led the Colonials to 26 wins this season and took Alabama to the brink in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 2, 2025

The Colonials won 26 games this past season, winning the Horizon League regular season title and the conference tournament as well, punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.

In their First Round game of the NCAA Tournament, No. 15 seed Robert Morris came up short but gave No. 2 seed Alabama all they could handle, losing the game 90-81.

With a new contract signed, Toole now will have to retool after losing his entire starting lineup to the transfer portal.