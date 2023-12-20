Pirates officially announce Andrew McCutchen's 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Andrew McCutchen is back.

After a homecoming last season, the Pirates franchise legend made it official on Wednesday announcing a one-year contract.

Cutch comes into the 2024 season one home run shy of 300 and he has hit 215 of those 299 career home runs as a Pittsburgh Pirate.

Last season, McCutchen recorded his 2,000th career hit on June 11 against the Mets and that made him the 12th player in Pirates history to record 2,000 hits. He was the first to do it since Willie Stargell did it in 1978.

"In every discussion with Andrew, it was clear we both shared the same strong desire for him to remain a Pirate," said Pirates Chairman, Bob Nutting. "He is a tremendous person, player and teammate. He is an all-time great Pirates player who represents our city with a deep sense of pride. His presence in our lineup and our clubhouse has had a significant impact on our young team."

McCutchen was drafted by the Pirates in 2005 as the 11th overall pick.

In his return season last year as a designated hitter, he recorded 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 43 RBIs and a .256 batting percentage in 112 games.