Pirates star Andrew McCutchen and wife, Maria, expecting baby No. 4

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen and his wife, Maria McCutchen, are expecting their fourth baby together.

Maria McCutchen announced the news on Friday in a post on Instagram. She said the child is due in early March. The couple already has three children: Armani, Steel and Avé.

"Baby #4✨," she posted. "We are so grateful and excited for another little princess to join our family!"

McCutchen re-signs with Pirates

Earlier this week, Andrew McCutchen signed a one-year deal to return to the Pirates.

McCutchen's season ended in September due to a partially torn Achilles. The veteran hit .256 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs in 112 games last season.

He had a slash line of .256/.378/.397 while spending most of the season as the Pirates' designated hitter.

McCutchen finished last season one home run shy of 300 career home runs.

The Pirates open their home schedule on Friday, April 5 against the Baltimore Orioles.