To quote the famous musical On the Town… "New York, New York… It's a wonderful town." And now, Amtrak is making it easier to get there from western Pennsylvania.

Wednesday marked the first day of expanded service between Pittsburgh and New York City. The Pennsylvanian is now making the trip twice a day, with one morning departure and one afternoon departure, giving travelers more options to get to and from destinations like Harrisburg, Philadelphia and, of course, the Big Apple.

Amtrak announced the expanded service just last month, pointing to increased ridership, improvements to the rail lines and renewed interest from travelers looking to head east from the Pittsburgh region or west from points along the route.

Several local, county and state officials were on hand at the Greensburg Train Station Wednesday to welcome the Pennsylvanian as it rolled into town right on time. They say the expanded service could be a big boost for the region.

"It means a lot to the city of Greensburg," said Greensburg Mayor Robert Bell. "It brings more people; it makes Greensburg more accessible to other people outside of Greensburg, and hopefully they'll come and spend some time with us here in Greensburg. So, it means a lot for us in our redevelopment efforts and for generally the growth and exposure of Greensburg."

"I mean, it is a unique way to travel, and I would argue a great way to travel," said Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas. "Sure, it might add a little bit of time to your journey… but when you add up tolls and gas, parking, a trip to the airport, waiting in line, it is really not that much of a difference, quite frankly. And it really is just a great way to travel."

Ticket prices for the Pennsylvanian vary, but can be more affordable than typical airfare. And while a trip from Greensburg to New York takes just under nine hours, once you're on board, all you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

For more information or to book a ticket on one of the two daily Pennsylvanian trains, visit Amtrak.com.