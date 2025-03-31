Two robberies targeting members of the Amish community in Mercer County under investigation

State police in Mercer County are on the lookout for an individual believed to have held up two members of the Amish community while they were traveling in their buggies.

The clip-clop of horse-drawn buggies is a part of the soundtrack for those who live in Lakawannock Township, and those at the reins are liked and respected by their neighbors.

"I haven't come across a bad one yet and I've been here 22 years," said Joe Tartaglione.

"Amish people are very nice people, they're simple persons," added Dick Wilson. "They are very, very nice people."

However, state police said members of that community were held up while riding their buggies with one incident happening along Leesburg Station Road.

The driver of the buggy was stopped by a gunman in a black car, and the individual demanded the driver's wallet and any cash before driving away.

The other happened at Speer and Number 8 Road. According to police, the incident was nearly identical to what happened before but there was one major difference. State police said in the second incident, the same alleged gunman demanded cash, but the driver of the buggy said he didn't have his wallet, and the would-be robber drove off empty-handed.

"Very easy target and then they go slow in their buggies," said Wilson. "They can pull them right over."

State police are on the lookout for the suspect, who is described only as a white man with dark clothes and wearing a surgical mask. The car is a black sedan.

Meanwhile, Wilson and Tartaglione said all they can do is shake their heads.

"They're sickos, like the rest of them doing that crap," said Tartaglione.

"That's uncalled for, it's just very uncalled for to do something like that," added Wilson.