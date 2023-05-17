Ameen Hurst captured after Philadelphia prison escape

U.S. Marshals capture 2nd escaped Philadelphia prisoner U.S. Marshals capture 2nd escaped Philadelphia prisoner 02:11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Authorities have captured the second inmate who was missing after an escape from a Philadelphia prison.

Ameen Hurst was taken into custody in the 6100 block of Washington Avenue Wednesday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said the 10-day manhunt for Hurst came to an end around 8:30 a.m. when Hurst was spotted getting into a vehicle with two relatives.

Personnel arrested 18-year-old Hurst after negotiations broke down, Clark said, adding that three deadlines to turn Hurst in were missed.

"You may hear from the family that they were on the way to turn himself in, we hear that a lot, but we just weren't willing to take that chance," Clark said. "If we had the opportunity to take him down on the street, we were going to."

Clark said the investigation spanned three states: Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest Ameen Hurst at 61st Street and Washington Avenue in Philadelphia. U.S. Marshals Service

"We had credible tips in all three places, but ultimately we were able to uncover the hiding spots here in Philadelphia," Clark said.

Hurst's brother was also taken into custody, Clark said, but he referred all questions about that case to Philadelphia police.

Hurst is being transported to the Philadelphia Police East Detectives division for processing.

Hurst and 24-year-old Nasir Grant escaped from Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Holmesburg earlier this month.

Hurst was at PICC in connection to four homicides, officials said.

Grant has already been recaptured since the escape after he was spotted by police in North Philadelphia dressed in a full woman's Muslim garb.

Hurst and Grant were not listed as missing for several hours, despite missing three headcounts, officials said.

Multiple people, including 21-year-old Xianni Stalling, 21-year-old Michael Abrams and 35-year-old Jose Flores-Huerta, have been charged with assisting in the escape.

Philadelphia officials mention jail staffing after escaped inmate recaptured

Philadelphia officials held a news conference later Wednesday after the U.S. Marshals spoke to reporters about Hurst's arrest.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Managing Director Tumar Alexander said the city is reviewing the conditions in the prison and how the breakout occurred.

"Prisons around the country are short-staffed, as police departments are, and we're trying to encourage people to go into those professions," Kenney said. "We do have a personnel problem as far as number[s]...somebody conducted 3 bed checks that either can't count, or can count and did something wrong."

The state Department of Corrections and outside consultants are reviewing security measures at the jail, Kenney added.

"It was unfortunate the way the situation happened," Alexander said. "we didn't have time to notify both I guess, the city at large and those residents, those near neighbors. And we never want that to happen again."