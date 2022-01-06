Balloons Released In Vigil To Remember Amariey Lei

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - Balloons were released into the skies of Wilkinsburg on Wednesday night in memory of a transgender woman killed on New Year's Day.

Police found Amariey Lei's body near Wood and Susquehanna streets on Saturday.

Friends and family say Lei recently made the decision to transition and embrace who she always knew herself to be.

Police are still searching for the killer.