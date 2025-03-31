Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group helping first responders find missing people

The Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group is ready to go wherever and whenever they get the call. Moments matter, and so do minutes, especially when searching for someone who has gone missing.

They've gone deep in the woods, have climbed high above, and even dived into water.

"The motto for search and rescue nationally is, 'So that others may live,'" said Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group Chief Chris Ruch. "We help with law enforcement and other first responder organizations to look for lost and missing people."

The volunteer group consists of 70 members, and despite "Allegheny" in their name, they assist in all areas of western Pennsylvania and beyond.

"We frequently also go to neighboring states, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland," said Ruch.

Each volunteer has a different background, and many apply their day job to this job.

Jeffrey Cheng works at UPMC Children's as a traumatic brain injury researcher. His work involves teaching, which is what he does with the non-profit. He teaches and trains, and the training is extensive, lasting approximately a year.

Ward: "You must have the passion for it, right? The heart."

Cheng: "Right, and that's what we look for in our teammates. We really want them to come in with a desire to be outside."

None of their work would be possible without community partnership.

They recently received a $5,000 grant from UPMC.

"[The] grant was critical to adding the emergency lights and other electrical equipment to our truck," said Ruch.

They also use trained dogs for various rescues.

With more than 40 incidents a year they assist in, those who help say their work is rewarding.

"I think it impacts a lot of people," said Cheng.

Much like their immediate response to helping those in need, there's no hesitation.