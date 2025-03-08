Watch CBS News
Hey Ray

Both the Allegheny and Monongahela Rivers can freeze but one is more likely | Hey Ray

By Ray Petelin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Does the Allegheny River freeze rather than the Monongahela River?
Hey Ray: Does the Allegheny River freeze rather than the Monongahela River? 01:49

We love viewer questions, and today I am going to answer one I get asked a lot.

heyrayriver1.png
(Ray Petelin)

A viewer named Lynn asked, "Hey Ray! Why does it seem like the Allegheny River gets ice on it and the Mon doesn't, or is this just my imagination?"

While both the Monongahela River and Allegheny Rivers both can freeze in the winter, the Allegheny River will be the river that freezes first in Pittsburgh.

heyrayriver2.jpg
(Ray Petelin)

The biggest factor is the direction the rivers flow. The Monongahela flows from south to north. The Allegheny River flows from north to south. North is where you typically find colder temperatures and a lot more snowpack. This combination leads to colder temperatures. Even when you get winter warmups, the snow melt draining into the Allegheny River is colder than the rain runoff in the Monongahela. This gives the Allegheny a jump start on winning the race to freezing first.

heyrayriver3.jpg
(Ray Petelin)

Another factor is the composition of the rivers. There is more sediment flowing in the Mon. You may remember this from a previous Hey Ray where we discussed the line that shows up at the confluence of the rivers. The Monongahela has a siltier, sandstone bottom that gets stirred up a lot easier. The Allegheny River has bigger gravel and coarser sand, so it does not get stirred up as much. The extra sediment in the Monongahela slows the freezing process down.

heyrayriver4.jpg
(Ray Petelin)

So, no Lynn, it is not your imagination, the Mon does take longer to freeze than the Allegheny River. 

Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin - KDKA

Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.