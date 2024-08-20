Allegheny Health Network aims to increase access to medical care in underserved communities

Allegheny Health Network trying to increase access to medical care in underserved communities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny Health Network is trying to increase access to medical care, specifically when it comes to heart disease, and remove barriers in underserved communities through a program called Every Heart Matters.

On Tuesday, AHN brought it to the Hill District at the Neighborhood Resilience Project.

Mordene Myers-Stewart was getting her blood pressure taken as she prepared for a heart screening.

"Sometimes we don't really have the funds to do this private, so this clinic is really helpful," Myers-Stewart said.

She was only able to receive an echocardiogram screening because of a program called Every Heart Matters with AHN, which is working to address cardiovascular health disparities across Pittsburgh.

Dr. Saed Alnaimat is a cardiac imaging fellow.

"There are multiple studies done in the past that have demonstrated higher incidence of heart disease among the African American population, as well as higher mortality," Dr. Alnaimat said.

Since the summer of 2023, 190 people have received ultrasound tests as a part of the initiative, and of those screened, 28% had abnormal test results, 20% had more than moderate valvular disease, and 30% had pulmonary hypertension.

To be eligible, patients cannot already have their own cardiologist, and they need to pre-register for the events that AHN brings to community centers and living facilities. They'll get their results within 10 days, and if there are abnormalities, they'll get a call to schedule a follow-up appointment. Doctors will also check in with each patient three months after their screening.

"The goal of this program is to identify certain heart diseases early, before damage occurs to the heart and before the symptoms start happening," Dr. Alnaimat said.

It's something that can make a big difference for those who may not have insurance or easy access to transportation.

Myers-Stewart is just grateful for the support.

"It's really a good thing," Myers-Stewart said.

AHN has a goal of performing more than 500 echocardiogram screenings in underserved areas by July 2025.