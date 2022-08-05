Goats munch on invasive species at Frick Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A herd of goats took over Frick Park Friday, resuming their duties for the fifth year in a row.

The animals are tasked with eating invasive species on Clayton Hill, including bush honeysuckles and stiltgrass. They will stay for about a month before being brought back at the end of September.

The goal is for them to have eaten enough by then to allow the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy to replant the area with native trees and shrubs this fall.

"The invasive species are perennial," said Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy ecological manager Robin Eng. "They'll come back year after year. They grow really quickly and so if we are trying to do it with human powers, with loppers and weed whackers, it would just take us a lot of time, a really large crew that we just don't have."

The project with Allegheny GoatScape is part of the conservancy's ongoing ecological restoration work.