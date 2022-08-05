Watch CBS News
Goats munch on invasive species at Frick Park

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A herd of goats took over Frick Park Friday, resuming their duties for the fifth year in a row.

The animals are tasked with eating invasive species on Clayton Hill, including bush honeysuckles and stiltgrass. They will stay for about a month before being brought back at the end of September.

The goal is for them to have eaten enough by then to allow the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy to replant the area with native trees and shrubs this fall. 

"The invasive species are perennial," said Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy ecological manager Robin Eng. "They'll come back year after year. They grow really quickly and so if we are trying to do it with human powers, with loppers and weed whackers, it would just take us a lot of time, a really large crew that we just don't have." 

The project with Allegheny GoatScape is part of the conservancy's ongoing ecological restoration work.

Royce Jones
Royce Jones

Royce Jones joined the KDKA news team as a freelance reporter in January 2020. Royce covers a variety of story topics from breaking news, crime and human interest to the strange/unusual. No matter the story, Royce will meet the challenge head-on.

August 5, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

