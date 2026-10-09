Allegheny General Hospital nurses threaten to strike amid contract negotiations

Unionized nurses from Allegheny General Hospital gathered at Allegheny Commons Park on the North Shore Friday to announce their intent to strike if a labor agreement is not reached with the hospital. Their current contract was negotiated in 2023 and expires on Oct. 13.

The 1,500 nurses represented by the Pennsylvania chapter of the Service Employees International Union announced they will hold a strike authorization vote on Oct.15 if an agreement isn't reached by the current contract's expiration date.

"We never take this decision to strike lightly," said Annale Yobi, a flight nurse at AGH. "But we have to take a stand for our patients, our profession and our community."

The nurses are calling for more profits to be invested in evidence-based staffing to meet the actual number of beds in the hospital, as opposed to the projected patient volume from management. They argue their needs are greater now than they were three years ago.

"AHN is not recognizing that the people on the front lines — who are all of the nurses that you see behind me — we need greater resources to provide care to our patients," said Melissa Mendolia, a nurse who has been at Allegheny General Hospital for 15 years in various roles.

Yobi also said it's essential that the benefits of nurses are protected to support their work-life balance and provide affordable healthcare and retirement.

"While AGH nurses have been struggling with the growing number of severely ill patients, AHN made $160 million in profits, and our parent corporation, Highmark Health, made $2 billion in just the first half of this year," she said.

Among those standing with the nurses were Pittsburgh City Councilman Bobby Wilson and state Rep. Jen Mazzocco.

"When you look at the Duquesne Light strike that happened, they were able to get what they need to support their union workers," said Wilson. "It's a great example of how Pittsburgh is a union town."

Wilson also assured the nurses they have the full support of Pittsburgh City Council.

"This is the largest employer on the North Side," he said. "As the city councilman for the North Side, they better do the right thing."