Allegheny County woman gets commemorative check after winning $1 million from scratch-off

CHESWICK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A lucky Allegheny County woman was presented with a commemorative check after she won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

Kimberley Adamik bought the winning "$1 Million? Seriously." ticket from Willy's Beer & Beverage on Freeport Road in Cheswick.

Adamik said she's been playing the lottery for 35 years and has never won this big.

"I scratched the ticket at the store and scanned it. The store owner asked me if I hit the big one, and I said, 'You tell me.' She started screaming when she saw how much it was," Adamik said.

(Photo: KDKA)

She said she plans to keep working her full-time sanitation job and use her prize money to fix up her home and build a fence so her rescue dog Haley can run in her yard.

"It's all still settling in for me," Adamik said. "I plan to keep up my regular routine. It will be nice to pay bills and get the fence for my dog."

The Pennsylvania Lottery said scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the lottery and its retailers only know where a winning ticket is after the prize has been claimed.

Willy's Beer & Beverage got a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.