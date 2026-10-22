Allegheny County's paid parental leave signed into law

The historic paid parental leave in Allegheny County has been signed and will go into effect in one year. The legislation calls for businesses with 15 or more employees to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave.

With the stroke of a pen Thursday afternoon, Allegheny County becomes the first county in the commonwealth to pass paid parental leave. But it's not without criticism, as several businesses have complained that it will force them to stop hiring, cut workers or move from the county.

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said it comes down to caring for those who make your money.

"If they take a deep breath, look at the numbers, look at the insurance products that are available," Innamorato said after signing the bill. "They'll find that it's actually an excellent talent retention mechanism for them."

The promise from the Allegheny County Health Department is better outcomes for mothers and babies in the first week of life. The hope is to reduce infant mortality rates in the county.

"Public health can't wait for permission," Allegheny County Board of Health member Dr. Dara Mendez said.

There is legislation in Harrisburg to address family leave for children and taking care of a parent. Democratic state Rep. Lindsay Powell's bill HB 200 is a family care act that would be open to businesses of all sizes with employer and employee contributions. This legislation has passed a full House vote.

"What we want to do is build off the good work here today and make that sure families, whether you are caring for a loved one in their last days or caring for a loved one in their first days, that you have that time to take paid time off," Powell said.

KDKA reached out to the state Senate and House Republicans but hasn't heard back. Multiple health and elected leaders hope this policy is something the next generation can take for granted.

KDKA asked Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor about how this impacts city employees on the budget, and he says many leaves are addressed in collective bargaining agreements and as of now, this should not impact the city budget.