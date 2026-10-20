Mandatory paid parental leave policy passed by Allegheny County Council

Most businesses in Allegheny County will soon be required to provide paid parental leave after Allegheny County Council voted to approve the policy on Tuesday. The bill advanced after an 11-4 vote.

The policy has been championed by unions who say paid leave will support workers and families, but some businesses say that while they support the intention behind the policy, Allegheny County will require employers to fund the benefit, which could be difficult.

How long is paid parental leave?

The policy requires 12 weeks of paid parental leave, which was down from the 18 weeks originally proposed by the Allegheny County Health Department. After months of public comment, the policy was revised to shorten the length of leave, among other changes.

If approved, Allegheny County would become the first county in Pennsylvania to require paid parental leave countywide.

Who is eligible?

Employers with 15 or more full-time or part-time employees, excluding temporary and seasonal workers, are mandated to give paid leave. The original proposal included employers of all sizes, but the Board of Health amended the policy to exempt small businesses.

Full-time workers are eligible after six months, and part-time employees qualify after 625 hours. The original proposal had a 30-day period before employees became eligible.

It would apply to the adoption, legal permanent placement and birth of children within the first 12 months of their life. It also includes language for parents who experience stillbirths.

When would it go into effect?

The policy provides a six-month implementation period after the bill becomes law, with an extra six-month grace period for businesses that can't implement the change until their next fiscal year or budget cycle begins.

What's next?

The bill now heads to Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato's desk. Innamorato has been an outspoken proponent of the bill.

"I want to thank County Council for taking a bold step tonight and putting the health of Allegheny County's families first," she said in a statement after the vote. "By passing the first county-level Paid Parental Leave policy in the country, we're showing that we're serious about protecting workers and their families at one of the most economically and medically vulnerable times in their lives."