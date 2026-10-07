With less than a month until Election Day, Allegheny County opens satellite election offices

With Election Day less than a month away, Allegheny County voters can cast their ballots early through a series of satellite election offices opening across the county.

The first satellite election offices are now open on Oct. 7 and 8 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland. The locations are designed to serve as a one-stop shop for voters looking to register, apply for a mail-in ballot, receive and complete a ballot on site and submit it, all in one place.

"The satellite offices are really a one-stop shop," said Jessica Garofolo, Allegheny County's Director of Administrative Services. "You can go to one of our satellites and register, apply for a mail-in ballot. You can get your ballot printed on-site, you can fill it out and turn it in, all within hopefully a matter of minutes."

All Allegheny County residents are eligible to use the satellite election offices.

The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall is located on Fifth Avenue in Oakland and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"If you've already applied for a mail-in ballot and had it mailed to you, you can also bring that to a satellite and turn that in," said Garofolo.

Beginning Oct. 17, four additional satellite election offices will open at:

CCAC Homewood

North Park Ice Rink

South Park Ice Rink

The Allegheny County Office Building

"If it's your first time registering to vote, bring a state-issued ID and know your address. We have a lot of college students who live in dorms, and they may know the dorm number but not necessarily the street name and address," Garofolo said.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19. Voters have until Oct. 27 to request a mail-in ballot, and Election Day is Nov. 3.