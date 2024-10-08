Allegheny County property taxes could be going up. Here's how much more you could soon be paying.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- Allegheny County property taxes could be going up and homeowners could be facing the largest property tax increase in memory under the budget County Executive Sara Innamorato is set to propose.

Innamorato is expected to ask Allegheny County Council members to approve a 2.2 millage rate increase on property in the county.

That means that county property taxes on a home assessed at $110,000 would increase from $437 to $619, an increase of $182 per year.

While briefing council members last week, Innamorato said the county is facing an $80 million deficit because of falling commercial real estate values and the ending of federal COVID-19 relief funding.

Innamorato told council that it would be necessary to raise $166 million to shore up that deficit and replenish the county's dwindling budget surplus.

Councilwoman Bethany Hallam said the tax increase is necessary and pledged her support.

"This is something we have to do," Hallam said. "Of course, it's not something we want to do, but it has to happen. We are facing an $80 million deficit just this year alone. And with no tax increase that number will be $166 million. We have to get it from somewhere. All other avenues have been exhausted, so the millage rate increase is something that has to happen."

The budget being introduced Tuesday evening will be Innamorato's first budget proposal as County Executive.

The spending and tax increase will be the subject of hearings and debate over the next several weeks.