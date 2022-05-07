Allegheny County police warn of scam call

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police are warning of a scam where a man pretends to be with the sheriff's office to extort money from victims.

Police said someone with a southern accent is calling people and pretending to be Lt. Bender with the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office. County police said the caller gives victims a number associated with the department and tells them they're in trouble for a crime related to children.

There's no one named Lt. Bender at either agency, police said, and they'll never solicit money for any reason through phone calls.

Anyone who gets the call should hang up immediately.

You can report phone scams to the Federal Trade Commission online or by calling 1-877-382-4357.