Police searching for driver in Kennedy Township deadly hit-and-run crash

Allegheny County Police detectives are working to identify the driver accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly overnight pedestrian crash in Kennedy Township.

Police said that detectives were called for assistance after dispatchers were notified of a man down along Pine Hollow Road just after midnight on Friday.

The man was found by an officer from the Kennedy Township Police Department who was on patrol.

Allegheny County Police detectives are working to identify the person accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly pedestrian crash along Pine Hollow Road in Kennedy Township. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police said the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man has not been identified.

Police detectives are now working to determine the make and model of the vehicle that fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.