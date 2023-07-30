Allegheny County police investigating after shell casings found in Dave & Buster's parking lot

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating after shell casings were found in the parking lot of the Homestead Dave & Buster's location.

Emergency dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the parking along East Waterfront Drive just before midnight Saturday. First responders found several spent casings on the ground but no victims. Several vehicles fled the scene, per a department press release.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.