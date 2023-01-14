Allegheny County Police investigating late-night shooting in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - A man was taken to the hospital after a late-night shooting in McKees Rocks.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 11:30 on Friday night, they were called to the 300 block of Helen Street in McKees Rocks and it was there first responders found a man who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

