Allegheny County Police investigating after woman arrives at the hospital with gunshot wound

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound early on Sunday morning. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 4 a.m., they were notified of the woman arriving at the hospital via private vehicle who had been shot in the leg. 

Police then learned that the shooting took place in the 900 block of Eighth Avenue in Munhall. 

No suspects have been named. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. 

First published on July 2, 2023 / 9:17 AM

