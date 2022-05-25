County police searching for 12-year-old Yulissa Vigil, last seen Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

Police said Yulissa Vigil, also known as Julissa, was wearing a dark blue hoodie, red t-shirt, black shorts and black Puma sandals when she was seen last. She's described as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police didn't say where her last known location was.

Anyone who finds her is asked to call 412-473-1251. Anyone with information should call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.