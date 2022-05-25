Watch CBS News
Local News

County police searching for 12-year-old Yulissa Vigil, last seen Saturday

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Saturday. 

Police said Yulissa Vigil, also known as Julissa, was wearing a dark blue hoodie, red t-shirt, black shorts and black Puma sandals when she was seen last. She's described as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police didn't say where her last known location was.  

Anyone who finds her is asked to call 412-473-1251. Anyone with information should call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

yulissa-vigil.png
(Photo provided by Allegheny County police)

First published on May 25, 2022 / 1:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.